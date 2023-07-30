WATCH: Cardi B Throws Mic at Fan that Throws Drink on Her – Full Video

Cardi B throws mic at fan that throws drink on her!

During Cardi B’s recent concert, an unexpected altercation occurred when a fan threw a drink onstage.

Startled by the incident, Cardi B responded by tossing her microphone in self-defense. Security swiftly intervened, and the disruptive fan was escorted out of the venue.

The incident has sparked debates on social media about concert safety and the appropriate response in such situations.

Watch the full video below.

