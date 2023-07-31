One Piece Latest Episode 1070 Full Video is Out Now

One Piece Latest Episode 1070 titled “Luffy is Defeated?! The Determination of Those Left Behind” is now out!

In the latest episode of One Piece, 1070, the long-awaited clash between Monkey D. Luffy and Kaido, the Beast Pirates’ fearsome captain, finally took place in the heart of Wano Country. Viewers were treated to an intense battle that showcased the determination and power of both fighters.

