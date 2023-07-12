Lavender Darcangelo sings “Out Here on My Own” gets Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent 2023 AGT Auditions

Lavender Darcangelo sings “Out Here on My Own” and gets the Golden Buzzer from Heidi on America’s Got Talent Season 18 Auditions, Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

“That was sensational, everything about that was magical,” said Simon. “That was beautiful,” said Sofia. “You are a dream come true,” said Howie. “i feel like I just fell in love,” said Heidi.

Lavender Darcangelo gets the golden buzzer from Heidi and she is going straight to the live shows of AGT competition. Watch her performance on the video below.

