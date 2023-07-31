Bagyong Falcon Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals

Bagyong Falcon maintains its strength as it moves towards the sea southeast of Okinawa islands, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Tuesday August 1, 2023.

According to PAGASA, Bagyong Falcon was located at 925 km East Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 215 km/h, and central pressure of 935 hPa. It is moving North Northwestward at 20 km/h.

The Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Bagyong Falcon will bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon in the next three days.

Forecast rainfall are generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas. Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides remains highly likely especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible.

Falcon is forecast to turn west northwestward and begin decelerating as it approaches the waters southeast of Okinawa Islands. On the track forecast, the typhoon may exit the PAR region this afternoon or evening.

Public Storm Signals are yet to be announce. Here’s the storm track of Bagyong Falcon.

Track and Intensity Forecast

Satellite Image

UPDATING…

