Bagyong Falcon “Khanun” Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals

The tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility intensifies into tropical storm,” state weather bureau PAGASA said on Friday July 28, 2023.

According to PAGASA, the LPA outside PAR has developed into tropical storm with international name Khanun, it will be named Bagyong Falcon once it entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Bagyong Falcon “Khanun” was located at 1,315 km East of Eastern Visayas with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 1000 hPa. It is moving West Southwestward at 15 km/h.

Khanun is forecast to continuously intensify within the next 5 days. It is forecast to become a typhoon tomorrow late evening or on Sunday early morning and reach its peak intensity by late Monday or early Tuesday.

This tropical cyclone may also enhance the Southwest Monsoon, which will trigger occasional or monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas beginning tomorrow or Sunday.

Public Storm Signals are yet to be announce. Here’s the storm track of Bagyong Falcon.

