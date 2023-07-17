Bagyong Egay Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals

A new Low Pressure Area has formed outside PAR and may develop into a tropical depression within 24 to 48 hours, it will be named Bagyong Egay.

The LPA outside PAR may develop into a tropical depression and may enter PAR in the coming days. It will be locally named Bagyong Egay.

According to PAGASA, the LPA was located at 1,265 kilometers east of Mindanao on Sunday afternoon. While most parts of the Philippines is experiencing rain from the southwest monsoon, the new LPA is not yet affecting the country’s weather system.

