Bagyong Egay Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals – July 24

Bagyong Egay further intensifies while moving westward over the Philippine sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Monday July 24, 2023.

According to PAGASA, Bagyong Egay was located at 500 km East of Baler, Aurora with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 190 km/h, and central pressure of 955 hPa. Bagyong Egay moves north northwestward at 10 km/h.

Bagyong Egay is forecast to continue intensifying and reach super typhoon category by late tomorrow or on early Wednesday. It is forecast to become a very strong typhoon. A weakening trend may begin by Wednesday afternoon or evening as it enters the cooler waters southwest and west of Taiwan

Public Storm Warning Signals were raised in the following provinces, see photo below.

Here’s the storm track of Bagyong Egay.

UPDATING…

