Bagyong Egay Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track and Signals

Bagyong Egay continues to move west northwestward while maintaining its strength, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Saturday July 22, 2023.

According to PAGASA, Bagyong Egay was located at 815 km East of Southeastern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 70 km/h, and central pressure of 1004 hPa. Bagyong Egay moves west northwestward at 10 km/h

Bagyong Egay is forecast to intensify in the next 12 hours into a Tropical Storm. It may continue to steadily intensify and reach Super Typhoon category by late Monday or early Tuesday as it moves over the Philippine Sea east of Luzon.

Public Storm Warning Signals will be announced in the coming days.

Here’s the storm track of Bagyong Egay.

