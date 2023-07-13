Bagyong Dodong Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals

Bagyong Dodong maintains its strength over the west Philippine sea west of Ilocos region, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Saturday July 15, 2023.

According to PAGASA, Bagyong Dodong was located at the vicinity of San Mariano, Isabela with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 70 km/h, and central pressure of 996 hPa. Bagyong Dodong moves Westward at 20 km/h.

All Wind Signals have been lifted. However, the enhanced Southwest Monsoon may still bring gusty conditions over the following areas (especially in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds.

All Public Storm Warning Signals Has Been Lifted

Storm Track

UPDATING…

