America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT Auditions July 18, 2023 Episode

America’s Got Talent Season 18 Auditions returns tonight, Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for a brand new episode.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

PERFROMANCES

Poetic Flight wows the judges

BJ Griffin sings “Let’s Stay Together”

Parent Jam

Enishi Face Change wows the judges

Timothy Fletcher

Cakra Khan sings “Make It Rain” and “No Woman, No Cry”

Magic Mike Jacobson

Atai Show

2 Moms United By One Heart, Holly Campbell & Kim Scadlock sings “For Good”

