America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT Auditions July 11, 2023 Episode

America’s Got Talent Season 18 Auditions returns tonight, Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for a brand new episode.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

Keep locked on this page, America’s Got Talent 2023 premiere episode recap and performance videos will be posted below once uploaded online.

PERFROMANCES

Mariandrea wows the judges

82nd Airborne Chorus performs “My Girl”

MOS brings a fresh twist on “Bang Bang”

Trent Toney sings “Always and Lately”

Puppet Simon & The Cow Belles performs “Somebody to Love”

Duo Desire wows the judges

Lavender Darcangelo sings “Out Here on My Own” and gets the Golden Buzzer from Heidi

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.

AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

