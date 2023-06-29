WATCH: Awra Briguela Arrested Full Video

Popular social media personality, Awra Briguela, has been arrested after being involved in a brawl at a bar in Makati City.

The 19-year-old entertainer found herself in trouble when a heated argument escalated into a brawl, leading to his apprehension by local authorities.

According to reports, Briguela and her friend approached a group and allegedly instigated a confrontation. The complainant says, he went outside with Awra but the actress violently tore his shirt.

Law enforcement officials promptly responded to the situation citing Awra Briguela became verbally abusive towards the officers and expressed disregard for their authority that leads to her arrest.

At this time, further details regarding the cause of the dispute and the specific charges are yet to be disclosed by the police.

Meanwhile, Awra’s friend claims that the actress is just defending her friends being harassed by the other party.

Watch the full video below.

We will provide updates as the story develops and more information becomes available. Stay tuned for the latest news on this unfolding situation.