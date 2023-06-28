Trailer Flowers sings “Daughter of the King” on America’s Got Talent 2023 AGT Auditions

Trailer Flowers sings original song called “Daughter of the King” on America’s Got Talent Season 18 Auditions, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Trailer Flowers gets three yeses from the judges and they is moving to the next round of the AGT competition. Watch their performance on the video below.

.@TrailerFlowers' delivered beautiful harmonies with their original song 'Daughter of the King' ✨ #AGT pic.twitter.com/7ey6KnQ9nc — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) June 28, 2023

What can you say about Trailer Flowers’ performance? Share your comments below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.