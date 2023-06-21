Thomas Vu shocks the Judges on America’s Got Talent 2023 AGT Auditions

Thomas Vu shocks the Judges and the audience with fiery rubric’s cube puzzle solving stunt on America’s Got Talent Season 18 Auditions, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Thomas Vu gets three yeses from the judges and he is moving to the next round of the AGT competition. Watch his performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.