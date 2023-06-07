Sainted Trap Choir sings “Just Wanna Rock” & “Show Me Love” on America’s Got Talent 2023 AGT Auditions

Jun 7, 2023


Sainted Trap Choir sings “Just Wanna Rock” and “Show Me Love” on America’s Got Talent Season 18 Auditions, Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Sainted Trap Choir gets four yeses from the judges and they are moving to the next round of the AGT competition. Watch their performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.


