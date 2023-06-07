Putri Ariana sings “Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word” gets Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent 2023 AGT Auditions

Putri Ariana sings “Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word ” and gets the Golden Buzzer from Simon on America’s Got Talent Season 18 Auditions, Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Putri Ariana gets a Golden Buzzer from Simon and she is moving straight to the live shows of the AGT competition. Watch her performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.