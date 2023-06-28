Erica Coffelt wows the judges on America’s Got Talent 2023 AGT Auditions

Erica Coffelt wows the judges with hip hop dance on America’s Got Talent Season 18 Auditions, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Erica Coffelt gets four yeses from the judges and he is moving to the next round of the AGT competition. Watch his performance on the video below.

Erica Coffelt has got the moves 😳🔥 #AGT pic.twitter.com/jCrmdyb20a — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) June 28, 2023

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.