Bagyong Chedeng Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals

The Low Pressure Area at east of Eastern Visayas has developed into Tropical Depression and will be locally named Bagyong Chedeng, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

According to PAGASA, Bagyong Chedeng was located at 1,170 km East of Southeastern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1004 hPa.

Bagyong Chedeng is forecast to remain far from the Philippine landmass and may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility in the coming days.

Chedeng is forecast to intensity in the next 4 days and may be upgraded to tropical storm category by tomorrow. This tropical cyclone may reach typhoon category by Thursday and reach its peak intensity during the weekend while over the Philippine Sea east of Northern Luzon.

Currently, Chedeng is not affecting the weather system in the Philippines.

Storm Track

Storm signals are yet to be announced in the coming days.

UPDATING…

