America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT Auditions June 6, 2023 Episode

America’s Got Talent Season 18 premieres tonight, Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8/7c on NBC.

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for a brand new season.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

Keep locked on this page, America’s Got Talent 2023 premiere episode recap and performance videos will be posted below once uploaded online.

PERFROMANCES

Lambros Garcia wows the judges

Sainted Trap Choir sings “Just Wanna Rock” and “Show Me Love”

Balancing act Ramadhani Brothers shocks the judges

Avantgardey wows the judges

Putri Ariana sings “Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word” gets Golden Buzzer from Simon

Mandy Muden wows with Magic

Zoe Erianna sings “Born This Way”

Mitch Rossell sings original song “Son”

Ray Wold and his mom took the stage by storm with a fiery audition

THANK YOU FOR VISITING MY WEBSITE! COME BACK NEXT WEEK FOR ANOTHER AGT RECAP!

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.

AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

Excited for America’s Got Talent Season 18? Write your thoughts on the comment section below.