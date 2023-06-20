America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT Auditions June 20, 2023 Episode

America’s Got Talent Season 18 premieres tonight, Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8/7c on NBC.

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for a brand new episode.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

Keep locked on this page, America’s Got Talent 2023 premiere episode recap and performance videos will be posted below once uploaded online.

PERFROMANCES

El Invertebrado terrifies the judges

The Freedom Singers performs “Under the Bridge”

Warrior Squad wows the judges and the audience

Dani Kerr sings “November”

7-year-old Eseniia Mikheeva dancer brought the house down with her impressive dance moves

Murmuration by Sadeck wows the judges and gets the Golden Buzzer from Howie

Comedian Maureen Langan drew laughs

Anna DeGuzman wows the judges with card magic

Thomas Vu shocks the Judges

