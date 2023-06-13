America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT Auditions June 13, 2023 Episode

America’s Got Talent Season 18 premieres tonight, Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8/7c on NBC.

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for a brand new season.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

Brynn Cummings wows the judges

Filipino singer Roland Abante sings “When a Man Loves a Woman”

Atlanta Drum Academy gets the Golden Buzzer from Terry

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.

AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

