WATCH: Tito, Vic and Joey Leaves Eat Bulaga? – Full Video

Noontime hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon bids farewell to Tape Incorporated on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

In the announcement, Vic Sotto said that they are no longer in ties with Tape Incorporated beginning Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

No concrete details yet if Eat Bulaga will continue airing on GMA 7 with or without Tito, Vic and Joey but it was recently rumored that the Tape Inc. management wanted to oust TVJ and Ryzza Mae Dizon in the show.

Watch the full video below.

