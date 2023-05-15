The Voice Recap Tonight: Top 8 Live Semifinals Elimination Results, Top 5 Revealed May 15, 2022 Episode

The Voice Season 21 returns tonight with the Top 8 live shows, Monday, May 15, 2023 on NBC 8/7c.

The Top 8 will perform live on Monday. The viewers will vote in real time to advance their favorite artists to the finale next week. The public will vote to advance five artists to the finale, eliminating the remaining three from the competition.

Bookmark this page, recap, results and performance videos will be added below once available online.

PERFORMANCES

Ryley Tate Wilson sings “Vienna”

Ray Uriel sings “Can You Stand the Rain”

Holly Brand sings “Rumor Has It”

NOIVAS sings “Skyfall”

Gina Miles sings “All I Want”

Sorelle sings “Fallin'”

D.Smooth sings “Thinking Out Loud”

Grace West sings “Til I Can Make It on My Own”

THE RESULTS

TOP 5

Grace West – Team Blake D.Smooth – Team Kelly Gina Miles – Team Niall Sorelle – Team Chance NOIVAS – Team Blake

ELIMINATED

Holly Brand

Ryley Tate Wilson

Ray Uriel

THANK YOU FOR VISITING MY WEBSITE! COME BACK NEXT WEEK FOR ANOTHER VOICE RECAP!

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.