The Voice Recap Tonight, Top 5 Grand Finale Results, Winner Revealed May 23, 2023 Episode

Who won The Voice 2022 Season 23. The votes are in and grand winner will be revealed at the end of the Finale Results show tonight, Monday, May 23, 2023.

The Voice results tonight, the winner of The Voice Season 23 from the Top 5 will be revealed.

Last night, the Top 5 including Omar Jose Cardona from Team Legend, Morgan Myles from Team Camila, Bodie, Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake performed two songs to earn votes from the public.

Tonight, they will return to the stage for the last time and perform a duet with their coach. One will be named as champion and the rest will be eliminated at the end of the show.

PERFORMANCES

Grace West from Team Blake sings “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia”

D.Smooth from Team Kelly sings “My, My, My”

Sorelle from Team Chance sings “Million Reasons”

NOIVAS from Team Blake sings “Cold”

Gina Miles from Team Niall sings “Style”

Grace West from Team Blake sings “She’s Got You”

NOIVAS from Team Blake sings “Fly Away”

D.Smooth from Team Kelly sings “What You Won’t Do for Love”

Sorelle from Team Chance sings “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”

Gina Miles from Team Niall sings “Nothing Compares 2 U”

Gina Miles and Niall Horan sings “New York State of Mind” duet

NOIVAS and Blake Shelton sings “Home” duet

D.Smooth and Kelly Clarkson sings “Slow Dancing in the Dark” duet

Sorelle and Chance the Rapper sings “O-o-h Child” duet

Grace West and Blake Shelton sings “Lonely Tonight” duet

THE RESULTS

5th Place: NOIVAS

4th Place: Sorelle

3rd Place: D.Smooth

2nd Place: Grace West

THE VOICE SEASON 23 WINNER: Gina Miles

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.