The Voice Recap Tonight, Top 5 Grand Finale Results, Winner Revealed May 23, 2023 Episode

Who won The Voice 2022 Season 23. The votes are in and grand winner will be revealed at the end of the Finale Results show tonight, Monday, May 23, 2023.
The Voice results tonight, the winner of The Voice Season 23 from the Top 5 will be revealed.
Last night, the Top 5 including Omar Jose Cardona from Team Legend, Morgan Myles from Team Camila, Bodie, Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake performed two songs to earn votes from the public.
Tonight, they will return to the stage for the last time and perform a duet with their coach. One will be named as champion and the rest will be eliminated at the end of the show.
Who do you think will be the winner? Write your prediction on the discussion box below.
PERFORMANCES
Grace West from Team Blake sings “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia”
.@gracewestmusic has truly found her lane pic.twitter.com/ThVNArHgal
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 23, 2023
D.Smooth from Team Kelly sings “My, My, My”
there's only one @Thereal_dsmooth pic.twitter.com/m9OZRVqWeJ
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 23, 2023
Sorelle from Team Chance sings “Million Reasons”
harmonies forever @MABSorelle pic.twitter.com/5j4tuceBCL
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 23, 2023
NOIVAS from Team Blake sings “Cold”
seeing @noivaswright sing country >>>> pic.twitter.com/2G1oa7bdeh
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 23, 2023
Gina Miles from Team Niall sings “Style”
Gina Miles singing @taylorswift13 !!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/FMTtTCMMKZ
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 23, 2023
Grace West from Team Blake sings “She’s Got You”
no limits for @gracewestmusic pic.twitter.com/YkgbE7MAPZ
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 23, 2023
NOIVAS from Team Blake sings “Fly Away”
ROCK ON @noivaswright pic.twitter.com/WszJGd7RKA
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 23, 2023
D.Smooth from Team Kelly sings “What You Won’t Do for Love”
you're already such a legend @Thereal_dsmooth pic.twitter.com/uaF4VSW5sG
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 23, 2023
Sorelle from Team Chance sings “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”
one last hoorah for @MABSorelle ✨ pic.twitter.com/lmsUQJbvZo
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 23, 2023
Gina Miles from Team Niall sings “Nothing Compares 2 U”
absolutely unreal stunning unforgettable performance by Miss Gina Miles !!! pic.twitter.com/IfqACQQY0q
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 23, 2023
Gina Miles and Niall Horan sings “New York State of Mind” duet
we've been waiting alllll season for Gina Miles and @NiallOfficial to perform together ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sy4rbI7l7i
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 24, 2023
NOIVAS and Blake Shelton sings “Home” duet
lovvvving @noivaswright and @blakeshelton playing a Blake hit !!! pic.twitter.com/sHtu1kHJq5
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 24, 2023
D.Smooth and Kelly Clarkson sings “Slow Dancing in the Dark” duet
dsmooth and ksmooth <3 @Thereal_dsmooth @kellyclarkson pic.twitter.com/R3R0QwybB3
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 24, 2023
Sorelle and Chance the Rapper sings “O-o-h Child” duet
we love you @MABSorelle and @chancetherapper ! pic.twitter.com/E6lsNjMudA
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 24, 2023
Grace West and Blake Shelton sings “Lonely Tonight” duet
THE RESULTS
5th Place: NOIVAS
4th Place: Sorelle
3rd Place: D.Smooth
2nd Place: Grace West
THE VOICE SEASON 23 WINNER: Gina Miles
THANK YOU FOR VISITING MY WEBSITE! SEE YOU NEXT SEASON OF THE VOICE!
The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.
The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.
WRITE YOUR COMMENTS HERE!