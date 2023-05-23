The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts Rankings Top 5 Live Finals May 22, 2022 Episode

Who’s leading The Voice Apple Music & iTunes Charts? Here’s the iTunes charts and ranking results for the Top 5 of The Voice Season 22 for May 22, 2023 live Finals performance.

The Top 5 contestants of The Voice Season 22 perform for America’s vote on Monday. Each singer perform a ballad songs and up-tempo song. The winner will be revealed on Tuesday’s results show.

Below is the iTunes Charts & Apple Music Rankings.

Grace West from Team Blake sings “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia”

D.Smooth from Team Kelly sings “My, My, My”

Sorelle from Team Chance sings “Million Reasons”

NOIVAS from Team Blake sings “Cold”

Gina Miles from Team Niall sings “Style”

Grace West from Team Blake sings “She’s Got You”

NOIVAS from Team Blake sings “Fly Away”

D.Smooth from Team Kelly sings “What You Won’t Do for Love”

Sorelle from Team Chance sings “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”

Gina Miles from Team Niall sings “Nothing Compares 2 U”

UPDATING…

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner will be determined by television viewers through public voting and will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.

Bake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 23 airs Mondays at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.