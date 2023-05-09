POCO dazzles tech fans with the latest F-series flagship products

BEIJING, CHINA, May 9, 2023 – POCO, a popular technology brand among young tech enthusiasts, unveiled the F5 series of mobile devices specially designed for gaming geeks, photography enthusiasts, and tech lovers.

Over the past five years, POCO has been exploring the frontiers of technologies to understand, develop and provide what the fans want. The ongoing exploration and continuous refinements into POCO’s flagship line have resulted in two dazzling new devices set to open the door to a world of possibilities. Powered by Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1, POCO F5 Pro is the first POCO device to feature a WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED DotDisplay, as a flagship all-arounder. Meanwhile, delivering a super-fast gaming experience, the flagship speedster POCO F5 is the first smartphone released in global markets with a Snapdragon® 7+ Gen 2 processor.

“Designed for dedicated techies who want the best forward-looking technology, we have created two devices that make gaming easier and even more enjoyable, taking photographs, creating video content, or using multiple apps. If gaming is your priority, the POCO F5 is a fantastic choice, while the POCO F5 Pro, especially the 512GB mode, is the perfect choice for pro users,” said Angus Ng, Head of Product Marketing at POCO Global.

POCO F5 Pro: Ignite your hyperpower with hyper-visuals and hyper-performance

As one of the best devices for gaming or watching movies, POCO F5 Pro delivers incredible visual experiences that go beyond expectations. The hyper clear WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display features 1400 nits (peak brightness) and 68 billion true-to-life colors1. It looks almost twice as clear as an FHD+ display and reveals more details than ever, from raindrops on flowers to appetizing food photos and even the subtle details of a bird’s feather, the images produced are stunning. On top of that, the self-developed super touch makes gaming steadier and more accurate and ultimately increases the chances of winning.

Equipped with the Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1, the POCO F5 Pro operates at low power consumption while maintaining high performance. The device features LiquidCool Technology 2.0 with a high-efficient Vapor Chamber and intelligent frame stabilization technology FEAS 2.2. The advanced technology improves performance by dissipating heat efficiently, which also helps extend the lifespan of the battery and the device.

POCO F5 Pro also has a steady, fast camera that produces photos and videos with hyperclarity. Images are made prettier than ever, with high-definition output and a P3 color gamut that is 25% larger than sRGB2. Moreover, it supports 8K video shooting, while OIS and EIS ensure video stability, especially when capturing fast and unpredictable subjects like animals, children, sports games, music performances, and busy events3.

Last but not least, the 5160mAh battery will power through your whole day and offers a choice of multiple fast charging methods, making this a reliable companion day and night. When you need a break to recharge yourself, with about 30 minutes, the 30W wireless charger will take your phone to 50%, and the 67W turbo charging technology can recharge to the same level in 15 minutes4.

POCO F5: The origin of speed delivered by market-first Snapdragon® 7+ Gen 2

As the first smartphone featuring Snapdragon® 7+ Gen 2 in global markets, POCO F5 is explicitly created for techies who love mobile gaming. POCO F5 delivers a robust and smooth performance even when switching between multiple apps, from scrolling and browsing to video calls and watching live streamings. The brand-new 5G chipset Antutu score is 31% higher than the previous generation, an unbeatable score even considering some famous 8-series chipsets. To provide a better gaming experience, LiquidCool Technology 2.0’s Vapor Chamber with steam channels comes into play, absorbing the heat generated as the chipset gets hotter and improving heat dissipation by 35%5.

The device offers users a comfortable visual experience, multitasking amongst apps, even during long gaming sessions or a busy day. In addition, you can enjoy your favorite content on the 6.67-inch 120Hz Flow AMOLED DotDisplay. Its screen-to-body ratio of 93.4% creates a truly immersive experience, whether it’s watching YouTube, Netflix, or any other streaming channel. Thanks to the 1920Hz PWM dimming and SGS-certified Low Blue Light Ex eye care, it’s also easy on your eyes.

Taking a break from the excitement of gaming when you want to capture photos, POCO F5 has you covered with a 64MP main camera setup with numerous functions and filters. As the advanced camera processing system is supported by the Snapdragon® 7 + Gen 2, the camera’s speed on setup and photography is significantly faster. In addition, 4K video shooting benefits from OIS and EIS, which reduce blur caused by moving the phone, and meaningful memories with family, friends, and pets can be captured. For an enhanced user experience, POCO offers a choice of film filters and frames to delight different users’ aesthetics and preferences for capturing amazing shots.

With so many functions and apps to use, excellent battery life is a priority for the POCO F5 too, so its users could say goodbye to battery anxiety. It has a super-fast charging time thanks to its 67W turbo charging, bringing power back up to 100% within 50 minutes6.

Product Availability

POCO F5 Pro will come in two colors: Black and White. It will be available in three variants: 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB +512GB.

8GB+256GB: Recommended retail price at $449 via official e-commerce channels.

12GB+256GB: Recommended retail price at $499 via official e-commerce channels.

12GB +512GB: Recommended retail price at $549 via official e-commerce channels.

POCO F5 Pro will be available for purchase at an early bird price of $429, $449, and $499 from May 9 via leading e-commerce platforms.*

POCO F5 will come in three colors: White, Blue, and Black. It will be available in two variants: 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB.

8GB+256GB: Recommended retail price at $379 via official e-commerce channels.

12GB+256GB: Recommended retail price at $429 via official e-commerce channels.

POCO F5 will be available for purchase at an early bird price of $329 and $379 from May 9 via leading e-commerce platforms.*

*Price and availability vary between markets and sales channels. Please refer to po.co for product availability and detailed regional sales information.

POCO F5 Pro Unboxing and Review