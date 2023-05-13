LIVESTREAM: Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Coronation Night Live, Final Results & Winners

The winners of Miss Universe Philippines 2023 beauty pageant will be crowned on Saturday night, May 13, 2023.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 is the 4th edition of the Miss Universe Philippines pageant. The coronation night will be held on May 13, 2023, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Bay City, Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines.

Celeste Cortesi of Pasay will crown her successor at the end of the event. The winner will represent the Philippines in the upcoming Miss Universe 2023 competition, set to take place in El Salvador towards the end of the year.

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 presenters are Xian Lim and Alden Richards with performances from Nam Woo-hyun and Jessica Sanchez.

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 schedule date and time — May 13, pre-show starts at 6:30 pm, main event at 7:00 pm.

Where to watch Miss Universe Philippines 2023? Miss Universe Philippines will be livestreamed on Kumu and will be broadcasted on ABS-CBN ang GMA-7, subscription may apply.

THE RESULTS

TOP 18

Agusan del Norte — Jannarie Zarzoso

Bacolod — Jan Marie Bordon

Baguio — Krishnah Marie Gravidez

Bohol — Pauline Amelinckx

Bulacan — Princess Anne Marcos

Cavite — Samantha Alexandra Panlilio

Cebu Province — Emmanuelle Fabienne Camcam

Davao Oriental — Klyza Castro

Eastern Samar — Airissh Ramos

Isabela – Kimberlyn Jane Acob

Makati — Michelle Daniela Dee

Mandaluyong — Iman Franchesca Cristal

Marinduque — Christine Salcedo

Pampanga — Mary Angelique Manto

Parañaque — Clarielle Dacanay

Sorsogon — Rein Hillary Carrascal

Tiaong, Quezon — Christiana Afia Yeboah

Zambales — Christine Juliane Opiaza

Top 10

Top 5

Baguio — Krishnah Marie Gravidez

Bohol – Pauline Amelinckx

Makati – Michelle Dee

Pampanga — Mary Angelique Manto

Zambales – Christine Juliane Opiaza

2nd Runner-Up: Pampanga — Mary Angelique Manto

1st Runner-Up: Zambales – Christine Juliane Opiaza

Miss Universe Philippines 2023: Makati – Michelle Daniela Dee

