LIVESTREAM: Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Coronation Night Live, Final Results & Winners

The winners of Miss Universe Philippines 2023 beauty pageant will be crowned on Saturday night, May 13, 2023.
This Saturday, 32 beautiful ladies from all over the Philippines will compete for the coveted Miss Universe Philippines 2022 title.
The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 is the 4th edition of the Miss Universe Philippines pageant. The coronation night will be held on May 13, 2023, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Bay City, Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines.
Celeste Cortesi of Pasay will crown her successor at the end of the event. The winner will represent the Philippines in the upcoming Miss Universe 2023 competition, set to take place in El Salvador towards the end of the year.
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 presenters are Xian Lim and Alden Richards with performances from Nam Woo-hyun and Jessica Sanchez.
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 schedule date and time — May 13, 2022, pre-show starts at 6:30 pm, main event at 7:00 pm.
Where to watch Miss Universe Philippines 2023? Miss Universe Philippines 2022 will be livestreamed on Kumu and will be broadcasted on ABS-CBN ang GMA-7, subscription may apply.
THE RESULTS
TOP 18
Agusan del Norte — Jannarie Zarzoso
Bacolod — Jan Marie Bordon
Baguio — Krishnah Marie Gravidez
Bohol — Pauline Amelinckx
Bulacan — Princess Anne Marcos
Cavite — Samantha Alexandra Panlilio
Cebu Province — Emmanuelle Fabienne Camcam
Davao Oriental — Klyza Castro
Eastern Samar — Airissh Ramos
Isabela – Kimberlyn Jane Acob
Makati — Michelle Daniela Dee
Mandaluyong — Iman Franchesca Cristal
Marinduque — Christine Salcedo
Pampanga — Mary Angelique Manto
Parañaque — Clarielle Dacanay
Sorsogon — Rein Hillary Carrascal
Tiaong, Quezon — Christiana Afia Yeboah
Zambales — Christine Juliane Opiaza
Top 10
Agusan del Norte — Jannarie Zarzoso
Bacolod — Jan Marie Bordon
Baguio — Krishnah Marie Gravidez
Bohol — Pauline Amelinckx
Cavite — Samantha Alexandra Panlilio
Davao Oriental — Klyza Castro
Eastern Samar — Airissh Ramos
Makati — Michelle Daniela Dee
Sorsogon — Rein Hillary Carrascal
Zambales — Christine Juliane Opiaza
Top 5
Baguio — Krishnah Marie Gravidez
Bohol – Pauline Amelinckx
Makati – Michelle Dee
Pampanga — Mary Angelique Manto
Zambales – Christine Juliane Opiaza
2nd Runner-Up: Pampanga — Mary Angelique Manto
1st Runner-Up: Zambales – Christine Juliane Opiaza
Miss Universe Philippines 2023: Makati – Michelle Daniela Dee
Keep locked on this page, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night, final results, winners, live coverage and updates will be added on this page.
WRITE YOUR COMMENTS HERE!