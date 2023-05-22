Iam Tongi American Idol Season 21 Winner

Iam Tongi is the crowned winner of American Idol Season 21, Megan Danielle runner up.

Iam Tongi is the announced winner of American Idol 2023 on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

The 18-year-old Hawaii native, who brought powerhouse performances to the top-rating singing competition American Idol, beats Megan Danielle and Colin Stough in the public vote on Sunday’s American Idol Finale.

The winner was announced at the end of a three-hour finale featuring performances from Pitbull, REO Speedwagon, TLC and more.

Iam Tongi took home the cash prize and earned a recording contract deal.

Below are Iam Tongi’s performances during the American Idol Finale.

