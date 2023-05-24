Gina Miles is The Voice 2023 Season 23 Winner

Gina Miles from Team Niall is the crowned winner of The Voice 2023 Season 23!

Gina Miles is the winner of The Voice Season 23 — the final results were revealed on Tuesday’s Live Finale results show, May 23, 2023.

Gina Miles, who brought amazing musical performances to the NBC’s top-rating singing competition The Voice, beats D.Smooth, Sorelle, NOIVAS and Grace West in the public vote.

During the Finale on Monday, the Top 5 finalists performed two songs each – a up-tempo and ballad songs. Gina Miles performed “Style” and Nothing Compares 2 U.

absolutely unreal stunning unforgettable performance by Miss Gina Miles !!! pic.twitter.com/IfqACQQY0q — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 23, 2023

we've been waiting alllll season for Gina Miles and @NiallOfficial to perform together ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sy4rbI7l7i — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 24, 2023

The Voice winner was announced at the end of a two-hour finale featuring performances from Adam Levine, CeeLo Green, Maroon 5 and many more.

Gina Miles took home the cash prize and a recording contract with Universal Republic Records.

