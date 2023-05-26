Bagyong Betty Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals

Bagyong Betty with international name “Mawar” slightly intensifies while moving westward over the Philippine sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Friday May 26, 2023.

According to PAGASA, Bagyong Betty “Mawar” was located at 1,705 km East of Southeastern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 215 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 260 km/h, and central pressure of 905 hPa. Bagyong Betty moves west at 20 km/h.

Bagyong Betty is forecast to reach its peak intensity within 24 hours. The super typhoon may slightly weaken by tomorrow evening but is expected to remain as a super typhoon until Monday morning due to highly favorable environment.

It may enhance the Southwest Monsoon which may bring monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas beginning on Sunday or Monday.

Storm Track

Storm signals are yet to be announced in the coming days.

UPDATING…

For more Bagyong Betty news and updates, be sure to visit our website and follow our social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.