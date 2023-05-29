Bagyong Betty Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals May 29, 2023

Bagyong Betty slightly decelerates while moving northwestward over the waters east of Cagayan, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Monday May 29, 2023.

According to PAGASA, Bagyong Betty “Mawar” was located at 470 km East of Aparri, Cagayan with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 190 km/h, and central pressure of 950 hPa. Bagyong Betty moves northwestward at 15 km/h.

Bagyong Betty will move generally northwestward slowly today and may become slow-moving or almost stationary from tomorrow to mid-Wednesday while over the waters east of Batanes. Betty will turn north northeastward or northeastward on late Wednesday or Thursday and gradually accelerate towards the waters east of Taiwan.

BETTY may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday.

Storm Signals

Storm Track

