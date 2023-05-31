Bagyong Betty “Mawar” Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track and Signals

Bagyong Betty maintains its strength as it accelerates northeastward over the sea east northeast of Batanes, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Wednesday May 31, 2023.

According to PAGASA, Bagyong Betty “Mawar” was located at 375 km East of Itbayat, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 150 km/h, and central pressure of 970 hPa. Bagyong Betty moves northwestward at 10 km/h.

Bagyong Betty is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow evening or on Friday early morning.

Storm Signals

Storm Track

UPDATING…

