Bagyong Betty “Mawar” Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals

A typhoon with international name Mawar is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday and will be locally named Bagyong Betty, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

According to PAGASA, Bagyong Betty “Mawar” was located at 2,330 km east ng Mindanao with maximum sustained winds of 130 kph.

Bagyong Betty may reach the super typhoon category as it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility. No concrete details yet if Bagyong Betty may landfall in the Philippine soil. Currently Betty is not affecting the weather system in the Philippines.

Storm track and storm signals are yet to be announced in the coming days.

