American Idol Recap Tonight, Finale Top 3 Results, Winner Revealed, May 21, 2023 Episode

American Idol Season 21 Top 3 contestants performs for your vote for the last time at the Finale tonight, Sunday, May 21, 2023 on ABC!

The longest running singing competition American Idol returns tonight on ABC. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will serve as judges while Ryan Seacrest will return as host.

The Top 3 Colin Stough, Iam Tongi and Megan Danielle will perform for your votes tonight. The winner will be revealed during the final episode.

PERFORMANCES

Megan Danielle sings “God Whispered Your Name”

Iam Tongi sings “Making Memories of Us”

Colin Stough sings “Stupid Boy”

Megan Danielle sings “Faithfully”

Iam Tongi sings “Cool Down”

Colin Stough sings “Either Way”

GUEST PERFORMANCES

Megan Danielle sings original song “Dream Girl”

Iam Tongi sings original song “I’ll Be Seeing You”

THE RESULTS

ELIMINATED

Colin Stough

TOP 2

Iam Tongi Megan Danielle

RUNNER-UP: Megan Danielle

AMERICAN IDOL WINNER: Iam Tongi

THANK YOU FOR VISITING! FOR MORE AMERICAN IDOL NEWS AND UPDATES, BOOKMARK MY WEBSITE!

American Idol is an American singing competition television series created by Simon Fuller. It airs on Fox from 2002 and ended with it 15th season in 2016. The show returns on ABC with brand new set of judges.

The American Idol winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Big Machine Records.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays on ABC. The show is also available to watch via ABC’s official live streaming channel.