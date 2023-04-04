The Voice Recap Tonight, Battle Rounds Results April 4, 2023 Episode

The Voice Season 23 Battle Rounds continue tonight, Tuesday, April 4, 2023 on NBC.

It’s the fourth night of the Battle Rounds. The artists fights for the remaining slots to the next round of the competition, the Knockout Rounds.

In the Battle Rounds, the coaches pit two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together in front of a studio audience. After the vocal battle, the coach must choose which of his/her singers will advance to the next round of competition, while the losing artist is available to be stolen by another coach. Each coach has two steals available during the Battle Rounds.

At the end of the Battles, only the strongest members of each coach’s roster remain and proceed to the Knockout Rounds.

PERFORMANCES

Jerome Godwin III and Talia Smith from Team Niall performs “Like I Can”

Winner: Jerome

JB Somers and Rachel Christine from Team Kelly performs “Light On”

Winner: Rachel Christine

Noivas vs Ray Uriel performs “Jealous Guy”

Winner: Ray Uriel

Blake steal Noivas

