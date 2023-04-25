Neil Salsich sings “Takin’ It to the Streets” on The Voice Knockouts 2023

Neil Salsich sings “Takin’ It to the Streets” on The Voice Season 23 Knockout Rounds, Monday, April 24, 2023.

Watch his performance on the video below.

Neil Salsich is an instant LEGEND pic.twitter.com/d6QB5EFrzP — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) April 25, 2023

What can you say about Neil Salsich’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Bake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Chance and Niall Horan will serve as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

The Voice Season 23 airs Mondays at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.