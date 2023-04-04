Kate Cosentino vs Tiana Goss “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” The Voice Battles 2023

Kate Cosentino and Tiana Goss from Team Niall performs “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” on the Battle Rounds of The Voice Season 23, Monday, April 3, 2023.

The winner of this battle will is Kate Cosentino, Chance steal Tiana Goss. Watch their performance on the video below.

What can you say about Kate Cosentino and Tiana Goss’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.