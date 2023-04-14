BAR Exam Results 2022 Complete List of Passers and Topnotchers

The Supreme Court of the Philippines has released the November 2022 BAR Exams Results!

The Supreme Court has release the November 2022 BAR Exam Results including the list of passers and topnotchers. A total of 3,992 out of 9,183 or 43.47 % of examinees passed the 2022 Bar examination.

Below is the 2022 BAR Exam Results Complete List of Passers and Topnotchers posted by the The Supreme Court of the Philippines.

2022 BAR Exam Results Complete List of Passer

2022 BAR Exam Results Topnotchers

