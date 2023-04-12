Bagyong Amang Update Today, PAGASA Weather Forecast, Storm Track & Signals

Bagyong Amang made landfall at Lagonoy, Camarines Sur, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

According to PAGASA, as of 4pm today, Bagyong Amang was located at the coastal waters of Lagonoy, Camarines Sur with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

It is moving Northwestward slowly.

Public storm warning signal has been raised in the following areas (see image below).

Here’s the estimated Storm Track of Bagyong Amang.

For more Bagyong Amang news and updates, be sure to visit our website and follow our social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.