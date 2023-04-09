American Idol Recap Tonight, Results Top 24 Revealed April 9, 2023 Episode

American Idol Season 21 will revealed the Top 24 contestants tonight, Sunday, April 9, 2023 on ABC!

The longest running singing competition American Idol returns tonight on ABC. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will serve as judges while Ryan Seacrest will return as host.

Keep locked on this page, American Idol 2023 Auditions episode recap and videos will be added below.

PERFORMANCES

TOP 24 CONTESTANTS

Kaeyra

Warren Peay

Nutsa

Adin Boyer

Michael Williams

Pjae

Malik

We Ani

Zachariah

Tyson

Haven

Fire

Lucy Love

TO BE CONTINUED…

American Idol is an American singing competition television series created by Simon Fuller. It airs on Fox from 2002 and ended with it 15th season in 2016. The show returns on ABC with brand new set of judges.

The American Idol winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Big Machine Records.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays on ABC. The show is also available to watch via ABC’s official live streaming channel.