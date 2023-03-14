Walker Wilson sings “Hurricane” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2023

Walker Wilson sings “Hurricane” on The Voice Season 23 Blind Auditions, Monday, March 13, 2023.

Walker Wilson gets chair turn from Blake. Watch his performance on the video below.

Walker Wilson's sound is a perfecttttt fit for #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/Jpcll4A5mZ — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 14, 2023

