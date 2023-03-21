The Voice Recap Tonight, Blind Auditions Results March 21, 2023 Episode

The Voice Season 23 Blind Auditions continue tonight, Tuesday, March 21, 2023 on NBC!

The Voice returns tonight with the Night 6 of the Blind Auditions. Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper as coaches and Carson Daly as host.

During the Blinds, the decisions from the coaches are based solely on voice and not looks. The artist perform and the coaches listen. If a coach is impressed by the artist’s voice, that coach pushes a button to select the artist for their team. If the artist turned more than one chair, he/she gets to choose which team he/she will be joining.

Where to watch The Voice?

The Voice Season 23 airs Monday 8/7c and Tuesday 9/8c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel and Peacock.

Keep locked on this page, The Voice Season 23 Blind Auditions episode recap and videos will be added below.

PERFORMANCES

NariYella sings “One Night Only”

Grace West sings “Maybe It Was Memphis”

Katie Beth Forakis sings “Ghost”

Talia Smith sings “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing”

