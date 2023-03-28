The Voice Recap Tonight, Battle Rounds Results March 28, 2023 Episode

The Voice Season 23 Battle Rounds begins tonight, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 on NBC.

It’s the second night of the Battle Rounds. The artists fights for the remaining slots to the next round of the competition, the Knockout Rounds.

In the Battle Rounds, the coaches pit two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together in front of a studio audience. After the vocal battle, the coach must choose which of his/her singers will advance to the next round of competition, while the losing artist is available to be stolen by another coach. Each coach has two steals available during the Battle Rounds.

At the end of the Battles, only the strongest members of each coach’s roster remain and proceed to the Knockout Rounds.

This season’s special advisors are Jazmine Sullivan for Team Legend, Sean Paul for Team Gwen, Charlie Puth for Team Camila, and Jimmie Allen for Team Blake.

Keep locked on this page, The Voice Season 23 Battle Rounds episode recap and videos will be added below.

PERFORMANCES

Laura Littleton and Ross Clayton from Team Niall performs “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”

Winner: Ross Clayton

Laura Littleton and @DadOverbored went full Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty !!! pic.twitter.com/7Gg5BURFcQ — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 29, 2023

Magnus and Alyssa Lazar from Team Chance performs “Your Song”

Winner: Magnus

"Your Song" by @imalyssalazar and MAGNUS is so so gorgeous pic.twitter.com/hn3oTnPZvj — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 29, 2023

Marcos Covos vs Sheer Elemen from Team Kelly

Winner: Marcos Covos

Kylee Dayne and Mary Kate Connor from Team Blake performs “Anti-Hero”

Winner: Kylee Dayne

Playoff Pass: Mary Kate Connor

Kylee Dayne and Mary Kate Connor know how to BATTLE. ⚡️ #TheVoice is TONIGHT 9/8c on @nbc !! pic.twitter.com/Kq1EbZbkhZ — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 28, 2023

THANK YOU FOR VISITING MY WEBSITE! COME BACK NEXT WEEK FOR ANOTHER RECAP!

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.