Tasha Jessen vs EJ Michels “The Tracks of My Tears” The Voice Battles 2023

Tasha Jessen and EJ Michels from Team Blake performs “The Tracks of My Tears” on the Battle Rounds of The Voice Season 23, Monday, March 27, 2023.

The winner of this battle is Tasha Jessen. Chance and Niall try to steal for EJ Michels but he chooses to join Team Niall. Watch their performance on the video below.

Tasha Jessen and @ejmichels took this song and ran with it ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/sZ8wVtinTS — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 28, 2023

