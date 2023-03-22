Talia Smith sings “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2023

Talia Smith sings “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” on The Voice Season 23 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Talia Smith gets chair turn from Niall. She chooses to join Team Blake. Watch her performance on the video below.

What can you say about Talia Smith’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.