Sorella sings “Good Old Fashioned Lover Boy” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2023

Sorella sings “Good Old Fashioned Lover Boy” on The Voice Season 23 Blind Auditions, Monday, March 6, 2023.

Sorella gets chair turns from Chance and Blake. They joined team Team Blake. Watch their performance on the video below.

the one and only @chancetherapper is the perfect Coach for @MABSorelle pic.twitter.com/Qh6GvrC96s — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 7, 2023

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.