Sheer Element sings “Leave The Door Open” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2023

Sheer Element sings “Leave The Door Open” on The Voice Season 23 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

“It made me feel,” said Naill. “You sounds so tight, it was insane” said Chance. “You are incredible and you know your vibe,” said Kelly.

Sheer Element gets chair turns from Naill, Chance and Kelly. They joined team Team Kelly. Watch their performance on the video below.

