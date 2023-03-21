NariYella sings “One Night Only” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2023

NariYella sings “One Night Only” on The Voice Season 23 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

“That was insane and you are comfortable up there,” said Niall. “Your voice is shocking to me how powerful you are,” said Blake. “You have a personality that is just so incredibly captivating,” said Kelly. “Incredible, your technical level is way beyond your years,” said Chance.

NariYella gets four chair turns from the judges. She chooses to join Team Chance. Watch her performance on the video below.

