Mariah Kalia vs Jamar Langley “Gravity” The Voice Battles 2023

Mariah Kalia and Jamar Langley from Team Chance performs “Gravity” on the Battle Rounds of The Voice Season 23, Monday, March 27, 2023.

The winner of this battle is Jamar, no steal for Mariah. Watch their performance on the video below.

so much talent between @jamar_langley and Mariah Kalia pic.twitter.com/CbmOuew5ea — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 28, 2023

What can you say about Mariah Kalia and Jamar Langley's performance?

