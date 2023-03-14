Manasseh Samone sings “Rise Up” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2023

Manasseh Samone sings “Rise Up” on The Voice Season 23 Blind Auditions, Monday, March 13, 2023.

Manasseh Samone gets chair turn from Chance. Watch her performance on the video below.

"Rise Up" sounds AMAZING on Manasseh Samone's pipes pic.twitter.com/iBjnvyGt1Y — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 14, 2023

What can you say about Manasseh Samone’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 13 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize plus a recording contract deal with Universal Music Group.